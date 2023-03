A large chunk of the land around Cape Reinga is part of the Te Paki Recreation Reserves managed by DOC. It’s public land with free access; leave the gates as you found them and don’t disturb the animals. There are 7 sq km of giant sand dunes on either side of the mouth of Te Paki Stream. For those wishing to clamber up and toboggan back down, you can rent sandboards ($15) from local outfits signposted en route or from a caravan at the car park (during summer only).