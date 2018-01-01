Shore Excursion: Highlights of Marlborough from Picton

The Port of Picton in the Queen Charlotte Sound welcomes cruise ships throughout the season and it is a lovely seaside spot to explore. Just 25 minutes south of Picton, your tour takes you on a scenic journey to enjoy the famous Marlborough wine region. The most popular highlights of the day are wine tasting, sampling local gourmet treats and the spectacular scenic routes of the Wairau Valley while travelling to and from the most beautiful winery gardens and cellar doors. Experience gourmet treats of cheese tasting, manuka honey, oils, liqueurs, a refreshing gelato or decadent fudge. If time allows you can also request a stop at the Omaka Air Museum where you can view Peter Jackson’s amazing displays of his classic aircraft. The tour can continue and your chauffeur/guide will return in approximately one hour to pick you up from the Air Museum. Seasonal produce is also available at roadside stalls from December through to February. You can take these aboard but must eat them before you disembark. You can buy juicy strawberries, cherries, apricots, and nectarines. Although your cruise ship caters well for you, a light tapas or cheese/meat/seafood platter with matching wines is a great way to experience the local cuisine. Your tour guide arranges a picturesque winery garden or a chateau high on a hill with magnificent views for your pleasure. Generally tours are from 4-5 hours but we keep flexibility in schedules for each ship and cater for passengers comfort and requirements. You travel in comfortable, small personal vehicles of 6 or 11 seats and will return to your ship at least 2 hours prior to your scheduled departure. Before leaving Blenheim you can visit the Makana Boutique Chocolate Confections – a treat not to be missed. For a highlight to end a wonderful day when we arrive back in Picton, why not take advantage of a short 15 minute return drive from the township to the Victoria Domain for high vantage views of Picton Port, Queen Charlotte Sound and your ship. Your chauffeur/guide is a local owner who has great passion for the Marlborough region, and looks forward to sharing it all with you. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Picton port for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port of call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend to this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.