Coastal Abel Tasman National Park blankets the northern end of a range of marble and limestone hills that extend from Kahurangi National Park. Various tracks in the park include an inland route, although the Coast Track is what everyone is here for – it's New Zealand's most popular Great Walk.
Abel Tasman National Park
A short detour off the Abel Tasman Coast Track between Torrent Bay and Anchorage is Cleopatra's Pool, a beautiful natural rock pool and moss-lined slide.
Abel Tasman National Park
Beautiful views across Waiharakeke Bay to Awaroa Head, and the long, golden beach of Totaranui can be enjoyed at the Skinner Point lookout.
Abel Tasman National Park
The lookout at Separation Point, at the northern end of Abel Tasman National Park, has panoramic views of Golden Bay and the Tasman Sea.
Abel Tasman National Park
Just south of the Falls River swing bridge there's a worthwhile detour to the North Head lookout across the Tasman Sea.
Abel Tasman National Park
Just south of Bark Bay is one of the Abel Tasman's scenic highlights: the lookout at South Head.
