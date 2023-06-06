Abel Tasman National Park

Coastal Abel Tasman National Park blankets the northern end of a range of marble and limestone hills that extend from Kahurangi National Park. Various tracks in the park include an inland route, although the Coast Track is what everyone is here for – it's New Zealand's most popular Great Walk.

  • Cleopatra’s Pool

    Cleopatra’s Pool

    Abel Tasman National Park

    A short detour off the Abel Tasman Coast Track between Torrent Bay and Anchorage is Cleopatra's Pool, a beautiful natural rock pool and moss-lined slide.

  • Skinner Point Lookout

    Skinner Point Lookout

    Abel Tasman National Park

    Beautiful views across Waiharakeke Bay to Awaroa Head, and the long, golden beach of Totaranui can be enjoyed at the Skinner Point lookout.

  • Separation Point Lookout

    Separation Point Lookout

    Abel Tasman National Park

    The lookout at Separation Point, at the northern end of Abel Tasman National Park, has panoramic views of Golden Bay and the Tasman Sea.

  • North Head Lookout

    North Head Lookout

    Abel Tasman National Park

    Just south of the Falls River swing bridge there's a worthwhile detour to the North Head lookout across the Tasman Sea.

  • South Head Lookout

    South Head Lookout

    Abel Tasman National Park

    Just south of Bark Bay is one of the Abel Tasman's scenic highlights: the lookout at South Head.

