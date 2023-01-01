Hokonui Moonshine Museum

In the early 20th century, Gore's enterprising Scottish immigrants responded to 50 years of prohibition by distilling their own moonshine. This museum shines a tongue-in-cheek light on some colourful characters and whisky-drenched escapades of the era. On display is fascinating homemade distilling apparatus hidden for decades in the back of local sheds.

Admission includes three tastes of the local tipple ranging from rough to polished – 'fast and furious', 'whisky wannabe' and 'dessert'; also available for purchase.

Located in the Hokonui Heritage Centre at the time of research, the museum will expand into its own building in late 2020, and launch an on-site distillery.