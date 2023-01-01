Eastern Southland Gallery

Nicknamed the ‘Goreggenheim’, this gallery has a truly impressive treasury of contemporary New Zealand art, including a large Ralph Hotere collection and works by esteemed NZ artist Rita Angus. There's also a fascinating indigenous folk art collection from West Africa and Australia. It's worth breaking up a road trip in Gore purely to step inside this attractive brick building; allow an hour to sidle between hefty Congolese statues, Ivory Coast masks and temporary exhibitions of thought-provoking modern art.