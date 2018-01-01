Full-Day Wildlife Tour from Dunedin

*Special NoteThe nesting this year has been very unsuccessful. The Yellow Eyed Penguin chicks on the Otago Peninsula have suffered from avian diphtheria and all the chicks in the reserve have perished. This means in Dec and Jan sightings of Yellow Eyed Penguins will be extremely rare. You will visit the Penguin Hospital and you will see Little Blue Penguins, NZ Fur Seals and other birds in the reserve but there are no guarantees you will see the Yellow Eyed Penguin outside of the hospital. However if you are visiting in February, viewing of Yellow Eyed Penguins will be good because this is the time when the penguins go through the moult. At this time (only during Feb) they will be choosing moulting sites sometimes very close to the tracks. Here they will stay for up to 3 weeks, loosing their old feathers and gaining new ones. Some will be looking quite scruffy, and others at the end of the moult will be looking very smart.If you are visiting in March by cruise ship, moulting will have finished this year and again sightings of Yellow Eyed Penguins during the day will be very unlikely.The tour will visit the world's steepest street, Baldwin Street, and the University of Otago, New Zealand's first university. Also visit the Octagon (city center) and the Grand Railway Station for a look inside. Then it’s off to the Otago Peninsula for some more amazing scenic stops on route to Penguin Place, a world class wildlife sanctuary for the endangered Yellow Eyed Penguin. The tour includes an introductory talk and then a short drive into the reserve. Your specialist guide will take you on a short walk into a system of camouflaged hides to see nesting habitat *see note above. The walk will also take in New Zealand fur seals and Little Blue Penguins. There are some steps to negotiate and reasonable level of mobility is required for this tour. After the Penguin Tour we head to the Royal Albatross Center to visit the info gallery, gift shop and take a light lunch (own cost). Your guide will also take you on a short walk to where albatross can be seen flying close to the cliffs. This is included in the standard tour price. If you would like to include a guided tour of the Royal Albatross nesting site (Observatory Tour), an upgrade option is available when making your booking. If the Albatross Tour upgrade is selected you will join a specialist guide at the Royal Albatross Center and access the Lance Richdale Observatory. This purpose built hide provides excellent viewing through large glass windows of the Albatross nesting area. Some nests can be as close as 5 meters away but please be aware that the Royal Albatross Center does not allow tour participants to walk among the nests.*This season there are 140 Albatross returned and so far 29 confirmed fertile eggs. We can see at least 4 nest sites from the Observatory.