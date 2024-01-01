Wrinkly Rams

Dunedin & Otago

A regular stop for tour buses, Wrinkly Rams stages 30-minute shearing and sheepdog shows, including lamb-feeding in season. Phone ahead to check show times, as they change daily based on group bookings. Attached is one of Omarama’s better cafes.

  • Ngāi Tahu Lake Pukaki Centre

    Ngāi Tahu Lake Pukaki Centre

    22.1 MILES

    Opened in 2019, the Ngāi Tahu Lake Pukaki Centre presents the historical, geological and Māori cultural background of the lake and the region. Don't miss…

  • Clay Cliffs Paritea

    Clay Cliffs Paritea

    5 MILES

    About as ‘hidden gem’ as you can get in an area rife with nosy tourists, these eerie and kinda creepy pinnacles, ravines and ridges have been shaped by…

  • Kurow Heritage & Information Centre

    Kurow Heritage & Information Centre

    29.95 MILES

    Local hero Richie McCaw rates a mention at this very sweet community-run museum, filled with lovingly preserved curios. Staff are knowledgeable and…

