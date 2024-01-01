A regular stop for tour buses, Wrinkly Rams stages 30-minute shearing and sheepdog shows, including lamb-feeding in season. Phone ahead to check show times, as they change daily based on group bookings. Attached is one of Omarama’s better cafes.
