About as ‘hidden gem’ as you can get in an area rife with nosy tourists, these eerie and kinda creepy pinnacles, ravines and ridges have been shaped by around two million years of erosion along the active Ostler fault. Short trails lead around and between the forms to make you feel like an ant crawling in a sandcastle. Be careful – some look like they could crumble at any moment.

The cliffs are on private land; pay at the honour box at the gate. Walk 10 minutes along the trail from the car park to get amongst them. They are 3km north of town, signposted off SH8.