Central Otago
Rolling hills that turn from green to gold in the relentless summer sun provide a backdrop to a succession of tiny, charming gold-rush towns where farmers mingle with Lycra-clad cyclists in lost-in-time pubs. As well as being one of the country's top wine regions, the area provides fantastic opportunities for those on two wheels, whether mountain biking along old gold-mining trails or traversing the district on the Otago Central Rail Trail.
Explore Central Otago
See
Ophir Post Office
The most photogenic of Ophir's many heritage buildings is this still-functioning 1886 post office, the oldest continually operated post office in NZ. Drop…
See
Cromwell Heritage Precinct
When the Clyde Dam was completed in 1992 it flooded Cromwell's historic town centre – 280 homes, six farms and 17 orchards. Many historic buildings were…
See
Hayes Engineering Works
Wander about the chilly workshop filled with lathes, drills and pulleys where inventor and engineer Ernest Hayes manufactured all manner of useful farm…
See
Central Stories
Central Otago's history of gold mining, winemaking, fruit growing and sheep farming is covered in this excellent regional museum and gallery, which shares…
See
Bendigo Historic Reserve
Gold was discovered in Bendigo in 1862; relics from the rush can be seen at this historic reserve, accessible off SH8, near the north of Lake Dunstan…
See
Clyde Historical Museums
This volunteer-run local museum showcases Māori and Victorian exhibits, and traces the construction of the Clyde Dam. You can also peep into the old…
See
Maniototo Museum
The Maniototo Museum, spread across two heritage buildings, evocatively chronicles the history of the region's 19th-century settlers, run-holders, gold…
