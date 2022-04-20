Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Central Otago

Rolling hills that turn from green to gold in the relentless summer sun provide a backdrop to a succession of tiny, charming gold-rush towns where farmers mingle with Lycra-clad cyclists in lost-in-time pubs. As well as being one of the country's top wine regions, the area provides fantastic opportunities for those on two wheels, whether mountain biking along old gold-mining trails or traversing the district on the Otago Central Rail Trail.

Explore Central Otago

  • O

    Ophir Post Office

    The most photogenic of Ophir's many heritage buildings is this still-functioning 1886 post office, the oldest continually operated post office in NZ. Drop…

  • C

    Cromwell Heritage Precinct

    When the Clyde Dam was completed in 1992 it flooded Cromwell's historic town centre – 280 homes, six farms and 17 orchards. Many historic buildings were…

  • H

    Hayes Engineering Works

    Wander about the chilly workshop filled with lathes, drills and pulleys where inventor and engineer Ernest Hayes manufactured all manner of useful farm…

  • C

    Central Stories

    Central Otago's history of gold mining, winemaking, fruit growing and sheep farming is covered in this excellent regional museum and gallery, which shares…

  • B

    Bendigo Historic Reserve

    Gold was discovered in Bendigo in 1862; relics from the rush can be seen at this historic reserve, accessible off SH8, near the north of Lake Dunstan…

  • C

    Clyde Historical Museums

    This volunteer-run local museum showcases Māori and Victorian exhibits, and traces the construction of the Clyde Dam. You can also peep into the old…

  • M

    Maniototo Museum

    The Maniototo Museum, spread across two heritage buildings, evocatively chronicles the history of the region's 19th-century settlers, run-holders, gold…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central Otago.

