Welcome to Banks Peninsula
The waters around Banks Peninsula are home to the smallest and one of the rarest dolphin species, the Hector’s dolphin, found only in NZ waters. A range of tours depart from Akaroa to spot these and other sealife, including white-flippered penguins, orcas and seals.
Top experiences in Banks Peninsula
Banks Peninsula activities
Akaroa Shore Excursion: Christchurch, Banks Peninsula Sites
When your cruise ship docks in Akaroa, take a guided shore excursion to discover the nearby city of Christchurch. You'll be picked up at the cruise port and take a scenic trip past the bays and coves of the Banks Peninsula. Your Christchurch tour takes in all the central city highlights including the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, Museum and Art Centre, Avon River and the Bridge of Remembrance.Then be immersed in the sights of Antarctica at the renowned International Antarctic Centre. The center re-creates the atmosphere of Antarctica with the amazing Snow and Ice Experience, featuring the world’s first indoor storm complete with lightning, arctic winds and blizzard audio.Meet the cute Antarctic wildlife at the Blue Penguin Encounter, then buckle up for an exhilarating Hagglund ride. Traveling over a crevasse and through water, the all-terrain amphibious adventure simulates the traveling conditions scientists experience riding across the Antarctic ice pack.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Akaroa port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Akaroa Shore Excursion: Banks Peninsula, Christchurch Tour
After docking in Akaroa Harbour, your shore excursion starts with a scenic trip by coach to Christchurch, traveling through the Banks Peninsula along the Akaroa Highway with its breathtaking scenery of Akaroa Harbour, Little River, Lakes Forsyth and Lake Ellesmere. As you make your way into the city with your guide, enjoy the splendor of the Southern Alps and the Canterbury Plains.Arrive in Christchurch at approximately 12pm and take a walk through the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, where you can admire one of the finest collections of exotic and native plants found in New Zealand. After your tour of the gardens, get back on the coach and relax on the drive around Christchurch’s city landmarks and the old CBD while your driver will provide informative facts about the sights you'll see, such as the damaged city center, still recovering from the effects of the 2011 earthquake.Your tour continues to the Christchurch beach suburb of Sumner, where you can have lunch (own expense). Depart Sumner just before 2pm and continue your tour with a leisurely drive through the port town of Lyttleton and past the Sign of the Takahe on the hills above Christchurch, from where you’ll enjoy wonderful views over the city.Depart Christchurch for Akaroa at 3pm so you can re-board your ship on time at 4:30pmWorry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Akaroa cruise port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Akaroa Harbour Nature Cruise
Cruise on a modern 60 feet catamaran, perfect for viewing the natural wonders of Akaroa Harbour. The vessel is the largest and most luxurious on the harbour. There's lots of space on the 2 decks for unenterrupted viewing and inside seating. The 2-hour cruise is fully narrated by your skipper who has extensive knowledge of the nature, wildlife and history of Akaria Harbour. On the two-hour cruise you will endeavor wildlife plus the many sea caves and volcanic cliffs. As Akaroa Harbour was a live volcano nine million years ago, there is many spectacular ancient lava flows to be seen. One cliff has a sheer 500-foot face and has a fascinating history plus you will also see the incredible Scenery Nook, an amazing pink, purple and red volcanic amphitheater that will take your breath away. Catch glimpses of the White Flippered Blue Penguin, the smallest penguin in the world you'll also see the New Zealand Fur Seal sunning themselves on the harbors rocks near the entrance at Seal Bay. You'll also stop at Lucas Bay to look at a salmon farm. This is where the world-famous "Akaroa Salmon" are raised. The highlight of this trip is undoubtedly the sighting of one of the world's smallest and rarest dolphins, the Hector Dolphin also known as the New Zealand Dolphin. These friendly and inquisitive mammals meet the boat most days throughout the year and their calves can be seen between October and March.
Akaroa Shore Excursion: Akaroa Harbour Nature Cruise
Catch the tender to the main wharf when your cruise ship docks in Akaroa, making sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before your nature cruise departs.Relax on your two-hour cruise across Akaroa Harbour and listen to the commentary about the harbor’s geography, wildlife and history provided by your knowledgeable skipper.Your luxurious cruise boat has two decks, providing shade, shelter and plenty of observation areas for uninterrupted wildlife and scenery viewing.As you cruise past volcanic cliffs and sea caves, keep a lookout for the world’s smallest, rarest and friendliest dolphins, the New Zealand Hector’s dolphin. These friendly and inquisitive mammals meet the boat most days throughout the year and their calves can be seen between October and March.You might also see the world’s smallest penguin, the white-flippered blue penguin, or the endangered yellow-eyed penguin.See New Zealand fur seals sunbathing on the rocks at Seal Bay, and make a stop at Lucas Bay to see a salmon farm in operation. Hear how fingerlings to adult salmon are raised in cages here, the source of New Zealand’s world-famous Akaroa salmon.Your cruise also takes you past the sublime beauty of Scenery Nook, an amazing pink, purple and red volcanic amphitheater that will take your breath away.Your cruise ends with return to the Akaroa cruise dock.This excursion is located within a 5-minute walk to the cruise port, so you determine the time you return to your ship in Akaroa. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.
Akaroa Shore Excursion: Christchurch Highlights City Tour
Having met your guide just a few steps from the tender jetty in Akaroa, we head out through this very "French" town, which retains its charm even today. Akaroa meaning "Long Harbour" in Maori and its harbour are in fact the crater of a long extinct volcano, the rim of which rises 1500 feet and our journey today will see us climb over this on our tour to the City of Christchurch. With stunning views into the many bays from the summit road, we then head back down to sea level, passing farmland and lakes before our journey leaves the main highway as we head over the Peninsula to Lyttelton Harbour. We stop for stunning views of the Garden City, which you will see from the Sign of the Takahe, an impressive stone built roadhouse set high over the city. It suffered damage from the earthquake, but will still make for a great stop. Our drive from here into the city will pass many of the areas badly damaged but will allow us to see the huge reconstruction process underway. Access to certain areas are still restricted but we will try and show you the iconic landmarks before we stop for lunch at a riverside cafe on the Avon River. Following lunch you will have time to enjoy one of the famous Christchurch activities (at your cost) - Punting on the Avon, the Christchurch City Tram (which can take you places not possible by road) or a tour through the Botanic Gardens. You can partake in other activities if you wish, just a short walk from the Museum and other city landmarks or feel free to take a stroll to see how the city is now being rebuilt. Our drive back to Akaroa in the afternoon, we may be able to stop at Barry's Bay Cheese Factory or the Hilltop Tavern before arriving back in Akaroa, time allowing. You may want to have a look around this interesting and historic town before boarding the tenders back to the ship should time allow.
Akaroa Shore Excursion: Christchurch and Jet Boat River Tour
When your cruise ship docks in Akaroa, take a shore excursion to discover the nearby city of Christchurch. After traveling past the scenic bays and coves of the Banks Peninsula, your guided Christchurch tour takes in all the central city highlights including the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, Museum and Art Centre, Avon River and the Bridge of Remembrance.Then enjoy one of New Zealand’s most exhilarating and scenically spectacular jet-boat rides! Your jet-boat adventure takes you through the Waimak River one of New Zealand's largest braided rivers. You will blast through shallow shingle bottom river streams and experience the thrills of high speed turns and 360 degree spins. Life jackets and splash proof gear will be provided.Your scenic journey back to Christchurch takes you from the foothills of the Southern Alps through the rural pastoral scenery of the Canterbury Plains.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Akaroa port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.