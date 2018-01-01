Akaroa Shore Excursion: Christchurch Highlights City Tour

Having met your guide just a few steps from the tender jetty in Akaroa, we head out through this very "French" town, which retains its charm even today. Akaroa meaning "Long Harbour" in Maori and its harbour are in fact the crater of a long extinct volcano, the rim of which rises 1500 feet and our journey today will see us climb over this on our tour to the City of Christchurch. With stunning views into the many bays from the summit road, we then head back down to sea level, passing farmland and lakes before our journey leaves the main highway as we head over the Peninsula to Lyttelton Harbour. We stop for stunning views of the Garden City, which you will see from the Sign of the Takahe, an impressive stone built roadhouse set high over the city. It suffered damage from the earthquake, but will still make for a great stop. Our drive from here into the city will pass many of the areas badly damaged but will allow us to see the huge reconstruction process underway. Access to certain areas are still restricted but we will try and show you the iconic landmarks before we stop for lunch at a riverside cafe on the Avon River. Following lunch you will have time to enjoy one of the famous Christchurch activities (at your cost) - Punting on the Avon, the Christchurch City Tram (which can take you places not possible by road) or a tour through the Botanic Gardens. You can partake in other activities if you wish, just a short walk from the Museum and other city landmarks or feel free to take a stroll to see how the city is now being rebuilt. Our drive back to Akaroa in the afternoon, we may be able to stop at Barry's Bay Cheese Factory or the Hilltop Tavern before arriving back in Akaroa, time allowing. You may want to have a look around this interesting and historic town before boarding the tenders back to the ship should time allow.