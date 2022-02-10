Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Auckland

The Auckland supercity sprawls 90km north of the CBD to just past the point where SH16 and SH1 converge at Wellsford. The semirural area north of Auckland's suburban sprawl encompasses beautiful beaches, regional parks, tramping trails, quaint villages and wineries. Plus there are excellent opportunities for kayaking, snorkelling and diving. Consider visiting on a day trip from Auckland or as a way to break up your trip on the journey north.

Explore North Auckland

  • Goat Island Marine Reserve

    Only 3km from Leigh, this 547-hectare aquatic area was established in 1975 as the country’s first marine reserve. In less than 40 years the sea has…

  • T

    Tawharanui Regional Park

    A partly unsealed road leads to this 588-hectare reserve at the end of a peninsula. This special place is an open sanctuary for native birds, protected by…

  • Mahurangi Regional Park

    Straddling the head of Mahurangi Harbour, Mahurangi Regional Park is a boater's paradise incorporating areas of coastal forest, pā sites and a historic…

  • W

    Wenderholm Regional Park

    Squeezed between the Waiwera and Puhoi Rivers, the exquisite 134-hectare Wenderholm Regional Park has a diverse ecology, abundant bird life, beaches and…

  • B

    Brick Bay Sculpture Trail

    After taking an hour-long artistic ramble through the beautiful grounds and native bush of Brick Bay Wines, recuperate with a wine tasting at the…

  • S

    Scandrett Regional Park

    On the ocean side of the Mahurangi Peninsula, Scandrett Regional Park has a sandy beach, walking tracks, patches of regenerating forest, a historic…

  • G

    Goat Island Marine Discovery Centre

    Staffed by marine experts and graduate students from the University of Auckland, this centre is packed with interesting exhibitions on the ecosystem of…

  • T

    Te Hana Te Ao Marama

    You'll see the terraces of a lot of historic pā (fortified village) sites etched into hillsides all around NZ, but if you want to get an idea of how these…

  • O

    Omaha Beach

    The nearest swimming beach to Matakana, Omaha has a long stretch of white sand, good surf and ritzy holiday homes. It's the kind of place where you might…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North Auckland.

  • See

    Goat Island Marine Reserve

    Only 3km from Leigh, this 547-hectare aquatic area was established in 1975 as the country’s first marine reserve. In less than 40 years the sea has…

  • See

    Tawharanui Regional Park

    A partly unsealed road leads to this 588-hectare reserve at the end of a peninsula. This special place is an open sanctuary for native birds, protected by…

  • See

    Mahurangi Regional Park

    Straddling the head of Mahurangi Harbour, Mahurangi Regional Park is a boater's paradise incorporating areas of coastal forest, pā sites and a historic…

  • See

    Wenderholm Regional Park

    Squeezed between the Waiwera and Puhoi Rivers, the exquisite 134-hectare Wenderholm Regional Park has a diverse ecology, abundant bird life, beaches and…

  • See

    Brick Bay Sculpture Trail

    After taking an hour-long artistic ramble through the beautiful grounds and native bush of Brick Bay Wines, recuperate with a wine tasting at the…

  • See

    Scandrett Regional Park

    On the ocean side of the Mahurangi Peninsula, Scandrett Regional Park has a sandy beach, walking tracks, patches of regenerating forest, a historic…

  • See

    Goat Island Marine Discovery Centre

    Staffed by marine experts and graduate students from the University of Auckland, this centre is packed with interesting exhibitions on the ecosystem of…

  • See

    Te Hana Te Ao Marama

    You'll see the terraces of a lot of historic pā (fortified village) sites etched into hillsides all around NZ, but if you want to get an idea of how these…

  • See

    Omaha Beach

    The nearest swimming beach to Matakana, Omaha has a long stretch of white sand, good surf and ritzy holiday homes. It's the kind of place where you might…

Guidebooks

Learn more about North Auckland

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.