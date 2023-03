This impressive monument was unveiled in 1913 to great fanfare to mark 60 years of French possession of New Caledonia. It has since been left to virtually disappear in the weeds. About 1km north of the Mahamat Beach turn-off, it sits atop a small hill that was the site for France's first fort in the colony, built in 1853. History buffs should look for a sign on the right, when heading north. Blink and you'll miss it.