Directly below Balade Church, this monument, a large Kanak flag, was unveiled on 24 September 2011, 158 years to the day after France took possession of the colony at that exact spot, and a year after the Congress of New Caledonia voted to fly the Kanak flag alongside the French tricolor in the territory. Unlike the nearby Monument de Balade, which celebrates French possession, it is a call for Kanak and New Caledonian independence from France.

Sitting next to the Kanak Monument is the original stone pillar erected by the French in 1853 when they took possession, though the commemoration plaque has long since disappeared.