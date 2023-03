Captain James Cook became the first European to discover New Caledonia in 1774, on his second voyage. He landed at Mahamat Beach, and it was on climbing the mountains inland that he decided the new land reminded him of Scotland and called it New Caledonia. An altar at Mahamat beach commemorates the first Catholic Mass on Christmas Day 1843, though it may take some searching to find it. The turn-off to the beach is 1.5km north of Balade's church.