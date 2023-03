Once a convict centre, Prony sits in a lush hollow surrounded by forest beside Baie de Prony. A stream runs through the village of corrugated-iron cottages and overgrown stone ruins. The first European inhabitants were Captain Sebert and 29 convicts who landed here in 1867 to log timber for building materials for the growing colony.

The GR1 walking track starts about 500m south of the village at Baie de la Somme, which is part of the larger Baie de Prony.