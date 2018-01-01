Welcome to Chitwan National Park
3-Day Chitwan Wildlife Safari Tour from Kathmandu
Day 1 (L,D) You will be picked up from your hotel (tour operator will come to pick you up with your name on a placard) and transferred to the tourist bus park at 6am via private vehicle. Then you will take a 5-hour scenic drive to Chitwan, Sauraha, along the banks of the Trishuli and Narayani rivers. Upon arrival you will be greeted at the Chitwan Bus Park and escorted to your lodge to check-in and have a short briefing about the lodge, the facilities and programs of the day. At 1pm you will enjoy a buffet lunch and free time. Then at 3pm you will have a village tour in the Tharu community where you will learn about their lifestyle and culture. Then, visit the National Park Visitor's Center where you can learn more about the history of the National Park and its wildlife. At 7pm you will have the choice of a Tharu cultural dance presentation by the local villagers (which you can also participate in) or a slide show presentation about Chitwan. The day will conclude with a buffet dinner at 8pm. Includes an overnight stay at a local hotel. Day 2 (B,L,D) There will be a wake up call followed by morning tea at 6am, then a buffet breakfast will be served at 6:30 am. At 7 am you will proceed to go bird watching and canoe riding along the Rapti river. Here you will observe two rare species of crocodiles - the Marsh Mugger and Gharial. On the way back, you will walk through jungle where you can witness species of flora and fauna.Buffet lunch will be served at 1pm. At 3pm, continue on a jeep safari which will provide you with an excellent opportunity to see four different kinds of deer, rhinoceroses, wild boars, monkeys, leopards, sloths and even Bengal tigers (if you are lucky). You will also catch sights of many other smaller mammals that have made the Chitwan National Park their natural habitat.You will visit the Tharu Cultural Museum. The day will be over with buffet dinner served at 8 pm. Includes an overnight stay at a local hotel. Day 3 (B) At 6 am you will get a wake-up call followed by morning tea and buffet breakfast at 6:30 am. At 7 am you will be transferred to the bus park to drive back to Kathmandu. Reach Kathmandu and transfer back to your hotel.
Private Tour Kathmandu Pokhara Chitwan 8 Days Tour
Day 01: Meet Our Representative at The Kathmandu Airport & Transfer To HotelUpon your arrival one of Our airport representative will be waiting for you holding our company card “Nepal Tour Guide Team Treks and Expedition (P.) Ltd” and he will escort you to the hotel in Kathmandu. Overnight at Kathmandu.Day 02: Kathmandu Sightseeing Full Day City Sightseeing in Kathmandu (B) After breakfast, we will have a wonderful half day sightseeing trip in Kathmandu including Pashupatinath, the main holy spot for Hindus; Boudhanath, biggest stupa and Patan City, rich in art and architecture; and we will also visit Monkey Temple, Swayambhunath. In the evening you will be free for personal activities. Overnight at hotel in Kathmandu.Day 03: Kathmandu Chitwan 146 Kms./4 Hrs. Transfer to Chitwan. (B/L/D) Taking around 4 hours we will drive by tourist bus to reach at Chitwan National Park all the way passing through the beautiful scenery of Nepal beside the Trishuli River. Our hotel representative will greet you and you will be transferred to the hotel. In the evening, you will see Tharu dance by the local villagers. Overnight at hotel.Day 04: Chitwan Jungle Activities(B/L/D) Today, you will walk all around the park rich in different types of floras and faunas taking a jeep or on elephant's back and while returning you will also see an elephant bathing. Here one can also enjoy bird watching in the river shore and you spot more than 250 kinds of birds in the park. Overnight at hotel.Day 05: Chitwan to Pokhara [160 Kms/5 Hrs. Transfer to Pokhara. (B) Departing from Chitwan with beautiful memories of witnessing different species of plants, animals as well as birds, we will move to Pokhara taking around 5 hours. From Mugling, we will drive to west into the mountains, passing different rivers. Pokhara, also known as the 'Lake City' is one of the stunning places on earth. Here you will see wonderful views of Dhaulagiri, Machhapuchhre, Manaslu, Annapurna range and several other peaks. After arriving in Pokhara, we make a sightseeing trip an then transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Pokhara. Day 06: Pokhara Sightseeing (B) On this day we will make a sightseeing of Pokhara. We also visit Gupteswar Mahadev Cave, Seti River Gorge, Devi's fall, Tibetan Refugee Camp, mountain museum etc. which are major appeals of the city. Overnight at Pokhara.Day 07: Pokhara to Kathmandu (200 Km 6 Hrs) (B) After breakfast, we will return with the 200 kilometers drive to reach Kathmandu taking around 6 hours. On the way, you can enjoy the beautiful sceneries. On arrival in Kathmandu, you will transfer to the hotel. And then can spend the time leisurely, possibly do some shopping and have dinner together with Trekking Guidestaffs. Overnight at Kathmandu.Day 08: Kathmandu Departure Transfer to Kathmandu Airport Flight (B)
Chitwan Jungle Safari Tour
Day 1: Drive (5 hours approx.)/ Fly (45 minutes) to Chitwan. (D)By Tourist Bus: Early morning you will take the bus from tourist bus station and will drive to Chitwan via Trishuli River bank. Normally, it takes five hours to get to Chitwan from Kathmandu.In the evening, you will go for the Tharu Cultural program before the dinner. Day 2: Chitwan National Park Exploration (B/L/D)After the breakfast, you will first go for the canoeing where you will get a chance to see the two species of the crocodile- Mugger crocodile and Gharial. Then after you will go for the jungle walk. During the jungle walk, you can see the one-horned rhinoceros, deer, bears and other several wild animals and the birds. After the lunch, you will go for the Elephant back safari. This time you can see more wildlife. Another highlight of the day is visiting the elephant breeding center where you will get a chance to see the baby elephants and the way of food preparation and feeding the elephants. Day 3: Bird watching and drive to next destination (Kathmandu-5 hours drive/ Pokhara- 5 hours drive/ Lumbini-4 hours drive) (B)Early morning you will go for the bird watching. Then after you take your breakfast and will get ready for the next destination. From Chitwan, you can either come back to Kathmandu or can travel to Pokhara or Lumbini.
10-Night Trekking Tour Including Chitwan National Park from Kathmandu
Once you are picked up at the Kathmandu airport, you can get ready for a trekking experience, followed by a visit to the Chitwan National Park. Day 1: Once you arrive at the Tribhuvan International airport (1345 meters) you will be picked up by your representative and taken to your hotel.Day 2: After breakfast you will do some sightseeing around the Kathmandu Valley by visiting the Swyambhunath, Pashupatinath and Boudhanath temples. Overnight stay at the hotel. (B)Day 3: After breakfast you will be picked by your guide at 06:30 and then spend about 6 hours by driving by bus to Pokhara (820 meters), where you will stay over night. (B)Day 4: After breakfast you will drive for one hour to Nayapul and trek for four hours to Tikhedhunga (1540 meters). The trail will at first descend sharply to a bridge, crossing the Burundi Khola. After crossing the river you will begin to ascend through bamboo forests to Tikhedunga. Overnight stay at a guest-house. (B, L, D)Day 5: You will start your day trekking to Ghorepani (2860 meters), which will take about six hours. Ascending on stone steps you will head towards the village of Ulleri. From there you will be able to see some interesting views of terraced fields sloping down to a river’s edge. Onwards the trail will see you pass through beautiful rhododendron forests. Overnight stay at a guest-house. (B, L, D)Day 6: Early in the morning you will hike to Poonhill (3210 meters), which will offer you unforgettable views of the whole Annapurna range.Then you will spend around 8 hours trekking to Ghandruk (1940 meters). Overnight stay at a guest-house. (B, L, D)Day 7: In the morning you will spend around 6 hours trekking to Nayapul, and then drive back to Pokhara. Overnight you will stay at a hotel. (B, L)Day 8: After breakfast you will spend around 6 hours driving to Chitwan National Park. Once there you will be able to observe the Tharu culture, by walking through Tharu Village, before enjoy the stunning sunset over the Chitwan National Park from the bank of Rapti river. Overnight you will stay at the resort. (B, L, D)Day 9: You will spend this day by participating in various activities in the Chitwan National Park, such as a canoe ride, jeep safari, bird-watching, Tharu cultural dance show. Overnight stay at the resort. (B, L,D) Day 10: You will drive back to Kathmandu and stay over night at the hotel. (B,D) Day 11: After breakfast you will be transferred to the airport. (B)
Chitwan Jungle Safari
Chitwan Jungle Safari is the most popular destination for tourist wanting to have a good experience of the regions wildlife. It was declared a National park in 1973. In 1984, UNESCO designated it as Natural World Heritage Site. The Chitwan National park offers protection to 56 species of mammals including the one horned rhinoceros, Bengal Tiger, leopard, sloth bear, wild elephant, striped hyena, Genetic dolphin and wild bison. There are an estimated species of birds, 126 species of fish, 590 species of butterflies and 47 species of reptiles in the park. The Chitwan National Park is spread over an area of 932 sq.km and located in the lowlands of the kingdom. The forest cover is predominantly sal (a kind of tree which mainly find in mountain area), interspersed with tall grasslands, small hills, ox-bow lakes and flood plains. Generally, we offer a package tour for Chitwan Jungle Safari, where you can have your holidays relaxable with jungle walk, elephant safari, bird watching, canoeing, elephant bathing, culture visit and traditional shows and many more activities to make much enjoyable trip for you. The best time for Chitwan Jungle Safari is beginning of March to end of May and beginning of September to end of December. You can choose the details of itineraries for Chitwan Jungle Safari and make it as per your desire and holidays.
3-Day All Inclusive Chitwan Safari Tour from Kathmandu
Your 3 days safari tour provide you lifetime memory in the south part of Nepal, Chitwan National Park you can do different activities like canoe ride, jeep drive, jungle walk and much more. In the evening you will walk down to the Sauraha beach and enjoy the sunset. To see sunset view just above the Rapti River with the jungle in the background is an amazing experience. Chitwan is a settlement of Tharu Community tribe so you will visit Tharu village, explore and learn about their culture and lifestyles. Overall this is the best place to experience wilderness. Day 1 Kathmandu to Chitwan 97 Km, 5-6 Hours by Drive Early in the morning, you will drive towards Chitwan. On arrival, you will be transferred to your Hotel where you will be offered refreshment. After freshening up, you will move for Jungle walk 1-½ Hrs. and Village tour to a nearby Tharu village where you will learn more about the life and lifestyle of the Tharus. Return to Hotel and have Dinner. Briefing for tomorrow's program. Overnight: 4 Star Hotel, Dinner Day 2: Explore a heart of Wildlife in Chitwan Early in the morning, you will get a Wakeup call. After having breakfast, you drive to Riverside, where you do canoe ride for 40- 45 minutes. You see 2 rare species of crocodiles; the Marsh Mugger and the fish eating Gharial. After this, you will do a jungle walk for 1.30 hours - 2 Hours. You will return to the hotel have lunch, take rest for a while and go for Jeep safari. An excellent opportunity to see one-horned rhinoceros, Sambar deer, Wood Sandpiper and wild pheasant. On the way back you can enjoy the Sunset view from the bank of Rapti River. You return to the Hotel, freshened up and move to Tharu cultural dance. Return to Hotel and have dinner. Wake Up, Breakfast, Canoeing in Rapti river, Nature Walk & Lunch, Visit Traditional Tharu Village & Tharu Museum Visit, Dinner. Overnight: 4-star Hotel, Full Board Day 3 Chitwan to Kathmandu or Pokhara for your onward Journey Early in the morning, you will get a Wakeup call. After having breakfast and departure for onward journey. Include: Breakfast