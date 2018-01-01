Private Tour Kathmandu Pokhara Chitwan 8 Days Tour

Day 01: Meet Our Representative at The Kathmandu Airport & Transfer To HotelUpon your arrival one of Our airport representative will be waiting for you holding our company card “Nepal Tour Guide Team Treks and Expedition (P.) Ltd” and he will escort you to the hotel in Kathmandu. Overnight at Kathmandu.Day 02: Kathmandu Sightseeing Full Day City Sightseeing in Kathmandu (B) After breakfast, we will have a wonderful half day sightseeing trip in Kathmandu including Pashupatinath, the main holy spot for Hindus; Boudhanath, biggest stupa and Patan City, rich in art and architecture; and we will also visit Monkey Temple, Swayambhunath. In the evening you will be free for personal activities. Overnight at hotel in Kathmandu.Day 03: Kathmandu Chitwan 146 Kms./4 Hrs. Transfer to Chitwan. (B/L/D) Taking around 4 hours we will drive by tourist bus to reach at Chitwan National Park all the way passing through the beautiful scenery of Nepal beside the Trishuli River. Our hotel representative will greet you and you will be transferred to the hotel. In the evening, you will see Tharu dance by the local villagers. Overnight at hotel.Day 04: Chitwan Jungle Activities(B/L/D) Today, you will walk all around the park rich in different types of floras and faunas taking a jeep or on elephant's back and while returning you will also see an elephant bathing. Here one can also enjoy bird watching in the river shore and you spot more than 250 kinds of birds in the park. Overnight at hotel.Day 05: Chitwan to Pokhara [160 Kms/5 Hrs. Transfer to Pokhara. (B) Departing from Chitwan with beautiful memories of witnessing different species of plants, animals as well as birds, we will move to Pokhara taking around 5 hours. From Mugling, we will drive to west into the mountains, passing different rivers. Pokhara, also known as the 'Lake City' is one of the stunning places on earth. Here you will see wonderful views of Dhaulagiri, Machhapuchhre, Manaslu, Annapurna range and several other peaks. After arriving in Pokhara, we make a sightseeing trip an then transfer to the hotel. Overnight in Pokhara. Day 06: Pokhara Sightseeing (B) On this day we will make a sightseeing of Pokhara. We also visit Gupteswar Mahadev Cave, Seti River Gorge, Devi's fall, Tibetan Refugee Camp, mountain museum etc. which are major appeals of the city. Overnight at Pokhara.Day 07: Pokhara to Kathmandu (200 Km 6 Hrs) (B) After breakfast, we will return with the 200 kilometers drive to reach Kathmandu taking around 6 hours. On the way, you can enjoy the beautiful sceneries. On arrival in Kathmandu, you will transfer to the hotel. And then can spend the time leisurely, possibly do some shopping and have dinner together with Trekking Guidestaffs. Overnight at Kathmandu.Day 08: Kathmandu Departure Transfer to Kathmandu Airport Flight (B)