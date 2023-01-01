About 25km out of Tsumkwe, heading towards Khaudum National Park, is the Living Hunter’s Museum of the Ju/’Hoansi, which is run and managed independently by the San. A lot of effort has gone into representing the old San hunter-gatherer culture as authentically as possible. Cultural interactions on offer include hunting trips (N$250 per person) with San hunters using traditional methods and equipment. There are also bush walks (N$150) and singing/dancing shows.