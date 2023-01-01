Up against the Botswana border, the flat landscape is broken only by the arid Aha Hills. The region is pockmarked with unexplored caves and sinkholes, but don’t attempt to enter them unless you have extensive caving experience. The hills are also accessible from the Botswana side. A border crossing is open between Tsumkwe (though this is 30km to the west of the border) and Dobe.

Given the nearly featureless landscape that surrounds them, you may imagine that these low limestone outcrops were named when the first traveller uttered, ‘Aha, some hills.’ In fact, it’s a rendition of the sound made by the endemic barking gecko.