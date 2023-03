Numas Ravine, slicing through the western face of the Brandberg, is a little-known treasure house of ancient paintings. Most people ask their guide to take them to the rock facing the southern bank of the riverbed, which bears paintings of a snake, a giraffe and an antelope. It lies about 30 minutes’ walk up the ravine. After another half-hour you’ll reach an oasislike freshwater spring and several more paintings in the immediate surroundings.