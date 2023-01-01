The Living Museum is a unique opportunity in Namibia to interact with, and learn about, the San people, one of the oldest traditional hunter and gatherer cultures in the world. Experiencing traditional San culture includes learning how to make arrows, jewellery and traditional medicine. Tourists can also go on bushwalks and hunting trips, and enjoy tribal song and dance. The museum features a typical San village and proceeds go towards a school, also here. Tours to rock paintings in the area run from the museum and there’s accommodation in the way of campsites and simple rooms.

The open-air museum is located 50km southwest of Omaruru on D2315.