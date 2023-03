Otjiwarongo is home to Namibia’s first crocodile ranch, which produces skins for export. You can do a worthwhile tour, and there’s a shop which has mainly wooden carvings with some jewellery and metalwork, though not much in the way of croc-skin products. The restaurant has a full-blown menu for breakfast and lunch – try any number of croc delicacies, such as a croc wrap or kebabs.