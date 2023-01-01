German Fort & Museum

Historical settler history is depicted here through some fascinating black-and-white photos. The Himba, Kavango and Mbanderu collections of artefacts and photographs are also interesting, as is the history of research into the area’s rock art. It’s a huge museum; put a couple of hours aside at least.

The 1896 fort in which the museum is housed was enlarged several times in the early 20th century and in 1922 a large limestone extension was added.

Later the building served as a boarding school, but in 1968 it fell into disuse.