Welcome to Sittwe

Rakhine State’s capital, Sittwe (စစ္ေတြ; still known sometimes by its former name Aykab), sits in an incredible spot where the wide, tidal Kaladan River kisses the big, fat Bay of Bengal. It's a historic place, although there's little of that past still around or accessible. There are some lively markets, and when the new port is finished an economic boom might liven things up, but for now there's little of real interest here. The impact of ongoing sectarian violence in Rakhine State, along with the town's generally scrappy vibe, means that most visitors approach the city as little more than a transit point to the ruins at Mrauk U.