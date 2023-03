Sitting on a hilltop, this unrestored four-door pagoda is thought to predate the Mrauk U period. Climb to the top, push your way past the rubble and cobwebs and inside you'll find four sandstone buddha images, three of which have marble eyes – ostensibly added later by merit-seeking monks. The view from the top, of seemingly endless hillocks that were each allegedly home to some sort of Buddhist monument, puts Mrauk U's former wealth and glory in perspective.