Palace Museum

Just inside the palace’s western walls is the Department of Archaeology’s insufficiently illuminated but worthwhile museum. Inside you'll find an interesting selection of buddha images, inscribed stone slabs, cannons, floor tiles, Wethali-era coins and a helpful model of the Mrauk U site. Old photos on the walls include a pre-restoration shot of the crack in Ratanabon. Items are signed in English, though foreign scholars note that the dates on some pieces should be taken with a pinch of salt.