Mrauk U's bustling market sits in the centre of town and has all the usual piles of produce, dried fish, clothes and household goods.
Market
Rakhine State
0.65 MILES
Shittaung means ‘Shrine of the 80,000 Images’, a reference to the number of holy images inside. King Minbin, the most powerful of Rakhine’s kings, built…
1.48 MILES
One of Mrauk U’s star attractions, Kothaung Paya is also the area's largest temple. It was built in 1553 by King Minbin’s son, King Mintaikkha, to outdo…
0.94 MILES
The highlight of this squat, little-visited temple is its passageway with bas-relief illustrations of the tribumi (Buddhist visions of heaven, earth and…
0.6 MILES
Built by King Minphalaung in 1571, Dukkanthein Paya smacks of a bunker (with stupas). Wide stone steps lead up the southern and eastern side of the…
21.12 MILES
Twenty miles north of Wethali, just beyond the former ancient capital of Dhanyawady, is Mahamuni Paya, the alleged first home of the buddha image now…
Sanda Muhni Phara Gri Kyaung Taik
0.56 MILES
The highlight at this hilltop monastery, and the temple's namesake, is the Sanda Muhni, a buddha statue said to have been cast from the precious metal…
6 MILES
About 7 miles north of Mrauk U are the barely discernible remains of the kingdom of Wethali. It was founded in AD 327 by King Mahataing Chandra, according…
0.67 MILES
Andaw Thein takes the form of an eight-sided monument with a linear layout: rectangular prayer hall to the east, multispired sanctuary to the west…
0.19 MILES
Just inside the palace’s western walls is the Department of Archaeology’s insufficiently illuminated but worthwhile museum. Inside you'll find an…
0.4 MILES
Built around 1750, this small white temple with fine westward views is on a hilltop just north of the palace walls. It’s a good place to get your bearings…
0.49 MILES
Ceremonial gate south of the palace that leads to Laksaykan Lake.
0.6 MILES
0.63 MILES
Sandstone obelisk with its sides inscribed in Sanskrit.
0.64 MILES
Southeast of the palace, the ‘Golden Hill Pagoda’ is the highest in Mrauk U. Built by King Minbin in 1553, it’s accessed by a few trails largely lost…
0.65 MILES
