Welcome to Chaung Tha Beach

Chaung Tha Beach (ေခ်ာင္းသာကမ္းေျခ) is the closest thing Myanmar has to a holiday resort for ordinary folks – it's where the locals come to play. At this very Burmese beach party there's bobbing about on rubber rings, plodding along the beach on ponies, endless guitar playing, boisterous beach-football games, happy family picnics and evening fireworks.

