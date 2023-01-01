Myasigon Paya

This lovely modern pagoda features a gold zedi (stupa), a large gilded buddha and many glass mosaics. There's also a not-very-convincing model replica of Mt Kyaiktiyo. On the north side, an open building has a faded mural of Taungoo kings.

A nearby squat white building is actually a museum (to have it opened, ask in the pagoda). The dusty interior contains bronze images of Erawan (the three-headed elephant who serves as Indra’s mount) and assorted buddha images, but is more interesting for its random secular collection of British colonial-era memorabilia, including an ancient Kodak camera, 80-year-old plates and an old cognac bottle.