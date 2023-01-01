Kandawgyi Lake

This pretty ornamental lake dates from the days when Taungoo (then known as Katumadi) was capital and Bayin Naung ruled. Strolling or cycling around its perimeter, lined with shady trees, is a pleasant way to pass an hour or so.

On the lake’s western flank, sandwiched between the old palace walls and moat, is the Kyet Minn Nyi Naung Amusement Park, built by the firm responsible for the neighbouring Royal Kaytumadi Hotel. Apart from various places to eat and drink here, you can play snooker or hire the karaoke room. There’s also a free kids’ playground.