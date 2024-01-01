Kawmudaw Paya

One of Taungoo’s oldest religious sites, this countryside temple is a short distance west of the lake through the Sin Gate Arch. In the temple’s southwest corner, look for a small pillar in a sandbox (with barefoot prints). Locals come here and walk around it to conquer personal problems. It's a lovely goal for a short walk.
1.63 MILES
Taungoo’s grandest pilgrimage spot is situated in the centre of town, around 500m west of the main road. The central stupa, a standard-issue bell shape,…
1.94 MILES
This lovely modern pagoda features a gold zedi (stupa), a large gilded buddha and many glass mosaics. There's also a not-very-convincing model replica of…
1.26 MILES
This pretty ornamental lake dates from the days when Taungoo (then known as Katumadi) was capital and Bayin Naung ruled. Strolling or cycling around its…
