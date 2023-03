Located at Aythaya, 3 miles west of Taunggyi, this vineyard – the country's first – sits at an elevation of 4290ft on well-watered, limestone-rich soils, providing good growing conditions for Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin blanc and moscato grapes. It's open daily for tours, tastings and wine sales. There's an attached restaurant which serves pricey Western and Shan food.