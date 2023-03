During its 18th-century heyday, Shwebo's palace was at the heart of an enormous walled city. The walls are now almost entirely gone, but some parts of the wide moat are well preserved. The most attractive is the section around 2 miles north of town near Maw Daw Myin Tha Paya, a pagoda built by King Alaungpaya and guarded by giant chinthe (half-lion, half-dragon deity).