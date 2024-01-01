Chanthaya Paya

Northern Myanmar

Just across the road from the rather more dramatic Shwe Daza Paya, the dilapidated Chanthaya Paya is another Buddhist temple.

  • Hanlin Archaeological Zone

    Hanlin Archaeological Zone

    10.01 MILES

    The 32 excavation sites here date back to the Pyu era (4th to 9th centuries AD). The sites rise above Hanlin village and survey the plains for a…

  • Pottery Workshops

    Pottery Workshops

    17.07 MILES

    The pottery district stretches a mile south of town beyond the Ayeyarwady bridge site. A block or two inland, several ‘factories’ are housed in bamboo…

  • Shwebon Yadana

    Shwebon Yadana

    0.31 MILES

    The city’s most striking buildings are a pair of towering gold-painted wooden throne rooms, nine tiers high, once part of King Alaungpaya’s 1753 palace…

  • Shwe Daza Paya

    Shwe Daza Paya

    0.11 MILES

    As you approach from the south, central Shwebo’s skyline is given an alluring dazzle by a collection of golden pagoda spires. These cluster around the…

  • Old City Moat

    Old City Moat

    1.88 MILES

    During its 18th-century heyday, Shwebo's palace was at the heart of an enormous walled city. The walls are now almost entirely gone, but some parts of the…

  • Nondo Zedi

    Nondo Zedi

    16.15 MILES

    The attractive triple-stupa, Nondo Zedi, is Kyaukmyaung's main Buddhist monument.

