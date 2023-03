As you approach from the south, central Shwebo’s skyline is given an alluring dazzle by a collection of golden pagoda spires. These cluster around the extensive, 900-year-old Shwe Daza Paya. The main object of veneration here is a small golden buddha statue said to emit rays of light out of its head. In late June or early July it forms the centerpiece of a festival calling for the rains to start.