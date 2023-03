This gilded ‘wish-fulfilling’ pagoda is the town’s most eye-catching religious building, sitting on the banks of the Ayeyarwady River at the north end of Zaw John (Strand) Rd. Opposite its stupa, a 98ft-long reclining buddha and a nearby standing equivalent were funded by a Japanese soldier who served here in WWII, in part to commemorate 3400 of his comrades who died.