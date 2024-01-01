Just east of the airport, this large pagoda is surrounded by arcing ranks of about 1000 identical little buddhas sitting in the grounds.
Aung Ze Yan Aung Paya
Northern Myanmar
Nearby Northern Myanmar attractions
2.44 MILES
Bland architecture aside, the main market is buzzing with commerce throughout the day and the streets surrounding it come alive for the night market.
2.51 MILES
This riverside market specialises in colourful heaps of Chinese fruit and local vegetables. Many of the latter arrive by canoe and are then lugged up the…
3. Kachin State Cultural Museum
2.54 MILES
A small museum with some interesting displays of the highly varied Kachin and Shan costumes as well as the usual assortment of instruments, farming tools…
2.83 MILES
This gilded ‘wish-fulfilling’ pagoda is the town’s most eye-catching religious building, sitting on the banks of the Ayeyarwady River at the north end of…
23.5 MILES
About 25 miles north of Myitkyina, Myit-Son marks the point where the Mayhka and Malikha rivers come together to form the Ayeyarwady. It’s considered a…