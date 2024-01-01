Monywa's most impressive temple is a gilded work one block west of the clock tower in the centre of town.
Shwezigon Paya
Myanmar (Burma)
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.51 MILES
If you're a fan of garden gnomes, you're going to love this place! The name of this vast hillside buddha-rama translates as '1000 buddhas'. In reality…
6.27 MILES
This colourful, modern temple is famed for its staggering number of buddha images as well as its carnivalesque exterior, with a unique roof layered with…
10.29 MILES
Some 650m beyond the restaurants and souvenir stands of Hpo Win 'village' lies Shwe Ba Taung, a smaller, contrastingly different set of 46 cave chambers…
13.02 MILES
A Myint is a charmingly unspoiled riverside village dominated by a series of 336 higgledy-piggledy ancient stupas in varying stages of collapse. All are…
10.43 MILES
One of Monywa's biggest attractions, this rural complex of 492 buddha chambers was carved into a limestone hillside between the 14th and 18th centuries…
27.6 MILES
The large Payagyi stupa and its oversized chinthe (half-lion/half-dragon deity) face an abrupt twin-peaked hill, topped with a stupa and castle-like rocky…
0.36 MILES
If you have time to kill in Monywa, it's worth taking a stroll around this eye-catching pagoda, a 15-minute walk southwest of the clock tower.
12.98 MILES
A minor attraction in A Myint is the British-era house of the former village chief. It's private and still owned by the original family, who might show…
Nearby Myanmar (Burma) attractions
0.12 MILES
This handy traffic circle and landmark is a useful reference point for navigating the city.
0.22 MILES
A useful landmark on busy Bogyoke Rd.
0.36 MILES
If you have time to kill in Monywa, it's worth taking a stroll around this eye-catching pagoda, a 15-minute walk southwest of the clock tower.
6.27 MILES
This colourful, modern temple is famed for its staggering number of buddha images as well as its carnivalesque exterior, with a unique roof layered with…
10.29 MILES
Some 650m beyond the restaurants and souvenir stands of Hpo Win 'village' lies Shwe Ba Taung, a smaller, contrastingly different set of 46 cave chambers…
10.43 MILES
One of Monywa's biggest attractions, this rural complex of 492 buddha chambers was carved into a limestone hillside between the 14th and 18th centuries…
10.51 MILES
If you're a fan of garden gnomes, you're going to love this place! The name of this vast hillside buddha-rama translates as '1000 buddhas'. In reality…
12.98 MILES
A minor attraction in A Myint is the British-era house of the former village chief. It's private and still owned by the original family, who might show…