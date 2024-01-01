Shwezigon Paya

Myanmar (Burma)

LoginSave

Monywa's most impressive temple is a gilded work one block west of the clock tower in the centre of town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Maha Bodhi Tataung

    Maha Bodhi Tataung

    10.51 MILES

    If you're a fan of garden gnomes, you're going to love this place! The name of this vast hillside buddha-rama translates as '1000 buddhas'. In reality…

  • Thanboddhay Paya

    Thanboddhay Paya

    6.27 MILES

    This colourful, modern temple is famed for its staggering number of buddha images as well as its carnivalesque exterior, with a unique roof layered with…

  • Shwe Ba Taung

    Shwe Ba Taung

    10.29 MILES

    Some 650m beyond the restaurants and souvenir stands of Hpo Win 'village' lies Shwe Ba Taung, a smaller, contrastingly different set of 46 cave chambers…

  • Ancient Stupas

    Ancient Stupas

    13.02 MILES

    A Myint is a charmingly unspoiled riverside village dominated by a series of 336 higgledy-piggledy ancient stupas in varying stages of collapse. All are…

  • Hpo Win Daung Complex

    Hpo Win Daung Complex

    10.43 MILES

    One of Monywa's biggest attractions, this rural complex of 492 buddha chambers was carved into a limestone hillside between the 14th and 18th centuries…

  • Payagyi

    Payagyi

    27.6 MILES

    The large Payagyi stupa and its oversized chinthe (half-lion/half-dragon deity) face an abrupt twin-peaked hill, topped with a stupa and castle-like rocky…

  • Su Taung Pye Zedi

    Su Taung Pye Zedi

    0.36 MILES

    If you have time to kill in Monywa, it's worth taking a stroll around this eye-catching pagoda, a 15-minute walk southwest of the clock tower.

  • British-era House

    British-era House

    12.98 MILES

    A minor attraction in A Myint is the British-era house of the former village chief. It's private and still owned by the original family, who might show…

View more attractions

Nearby Myanmar (Burma) attractions

1. Clock Tower

0.12 MILES

This handy traffic circle and landmark is a useful reference point for navigating the city.

3. Su Taung Pye Zedi

0.36 MILES

If you have time to kill in Monywa, it's worth taking a stroll around this eye-catching pagoda, a 15-minute walk southwest of the clock tower.

4. Thanboddhay Paya

6.27 MILES

This colourful, modern temple is famed for its staggering number of buddha images as well as its carnivalesque exterior, with a unique roof layered with…

5. Shwe Ba Taung

10.29 MILES

Some 650m beyond the restaurants and souvenir stands of Hpo Win 'village' lies Shwe Ba Taung, a smaller, contrastingly different set of 46 cave chambers…

6. Hpo Win Daung Complex

10.43 MILES

One of Monywa's biggest attractions, this rural complex of 492 buddha chambers was carved into a limestone hillside between the 14th and 18th centuries…

7. Maha Bodhi Tataung

10.51 MILES

If you're a fan of garden gnomes, you're going to love this place! The name of this vast hillside buddha-rama translates as '1000 buddhas'. In reality…

8. British-era House

12.98 MILES

A minor attraction in A Myint is the British-era house of the former village chief. It's private and still owned by the original family, who might show…