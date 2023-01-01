Some 650m beyond the restaurants and souvenir stands of Hpo Win 'village' lies Shwe Ba Taung, a smaller, contrastingly different set of 46 cave chambers compared to Hpo Win Daung, accessed from pathways cut around 25ft vertically down into the limestone. The buddha images are larger and far newer than those of the main site, but the intriguing overall effect is of a Buddhist Disneyland set in a miniature Petra.

Squint at Hpo Win Daung as you return and you might see why locals think the hill looks like a reclining buddha.