With much better beaches further south now open, few foreigners make it to Setse these days. Around 50 miles southwest of Mawlamyine, Setse is a wide, brown-sand strip lined with waving casuarina trees. It's a very Burmese beach experience here – rubber rings for hire, tricycles to be ridden along the beach and most people swimming fully clothed. At low tide you can walk along the beach to the small temple on the rocks at the northern end.

There are beachside restaurants and a sole hotel licensed for foreigners sits at the far northern end of the beach.