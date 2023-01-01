Death Railway Museum

This modest museum in Thanbyuzayat is located at the actual western terminus of WWII's infamous 'Death Railway', which connected Myanmar to Thailand and was built under appalling conditions by Asian labourers and Japanese-held Allied prisoners of war (POWs). A short stretch of railway track and a Japanese WWII-era locomotive lead to the museum, which has a collection of photos and a dramatic 3D painting depicting a scene from the railway's route but little else on display.

The museum is located about 1.5 miles south of Thanbyuzayat's clock tower on the road to Ye.