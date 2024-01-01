Mausoleums of the Tai Khün Princes

Eastern Myanmar

Closed to the public, these mausoleums are the final resting place of the saophas (sky princes), who ruled Kyaingtong until the 1962 coup.

  • Tea sellers at the central market in Kyaingtong

    Central Market

    0.27 MILES

    Kyaingtong's central market is one of the most fascinating in Myanmar, playing host to a diverse mix of hill peoples, especially early in the morning. It…

  • View Across Nyaung Toung Lake to Yat Taw Mu

    Nyaung Toung

    0.44 MILES

    This attractive lake sits in the centre of town and is surrounded by what is left of Kyaingtong's British-era architecture. In the evening the lake is the…

  • Wat Jong Kham

    Wat Jong Kham

    0.36 MILES

    The gilded stupa of Wat Jong Kham rises majestically above the centre of town. Legend dates the wat to a visit by Gautama Buddha but a more likely date…

  • Wat In

    Wat In

    0.36 MILES

    Just north of Airport Rd, Wat In contains a stunning collection of ancient gilded wooden buddha images in all shapes, sizes and positions.

  • Colony House in Kyaingtong

    Colony House

    0.23 MILES

    Visitors weren't allowed inside this handsome building from the colonial era at the time of research, but you can take photos from outside.

  • Yat Taw Mu

    Yat Taw Mu

    0.59 MILES

    Pointing dramatically towards the mountains on a ridge overlooking Nyaung Toung lake, the 60ft-high standing buddha statue known as Yat Taw Mu is the most…

  • Wat Mahamuni

    Wat Mahamuni

    0.19 MILES

    In the middle of a traffic roundabout, Wat Mahamuni is a classic Thai-style wat with a richly painted interior.

  • Immaculate Heart Cathedral

    Immaculate Heart Cathedral

    0.63 MILES

    This Catholic church, located off Tachileik–Taunggyi Rd (Main Rd), dates back to the colonial era.

