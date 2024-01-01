Closed to the public, these mausoleums are the final resting place of the saophas (sky princes), who ruled Kyaingtong until the 1962 coup.
Mausoleums of the Tai Khün Princes
Eastern Myanmar
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.27 MILES
Kyaingtong's central market is one of the most fascinating in Myanmar, playing host to a diverse mix of hill peoples, especially early in the morning. It…
0.44 MILES
This attractive lake sits in the centre of town and is surrounded by what is left of Kyaingtong's British-era architecture. In the evening the lake is the…
0.36 MILES
The gilded stupa of Wat Jong Kham rises majestically above the centre of town. Legend dates the wat to a visit by Gautama Buddha but a more likely date…
0.36 MILES
Just north of Airport Rd, Wat In contains a stunning collection of ancient gilded wooden buddha images in all shapes, sizes and positions.
0.23 MILES
Visitors weren't allowed inside this handsome building from the colonial era at the time of research, but you can take photos from outside.
0.59 MILES
Pointing dramatically towards the mountains on a ridge overlooking Nyaung Toung lake, the 60ft-high standing buddha statue known as Yat Taw Mu is the most…
0.19 MILES
In the middle of a traffic roundabout, Wat Mahamuni is a classic Thai-style wat with a richly painted interior.
0.63 MILES
This Catholic church, located off Tachileik–Taunggyi Rd (Main Rd), dates back to the colonial era.
Nearby Eastern Myanmar attractions
0.15 MILES
Historic gate in downtown Kyaingtong.
0.19 MILES
In the middle of a traffic roundabout, Wat Mahamuni is a classic Thai-style wat with a richly painted interior.
0.23 MILES
Visitors weren't allowed inside this handsome building from the colonial era at the time of research, but you can take photos from outside.
0.27 MILES
Kyaingtong's central market is one of the most fascinating in Myanmar, playing host to a diverse mix of hill peoples, especially early in the morning. It…
0.36 MILES
Just north of Airport Rd, Wat In contains a stunning collection of ancient gilded wooden buddha images in all shapes, sizes and positions.
0.36 MILES
The gilded stupa of Wat Jong Kham rises majestically above the centre of town. Legend dates the wat to a visit by Gautama Buddha but a more likely date…
0.44 MILES
This attractive lake sits in the centre of town and is surrounded by what is left of Kyaingtong's British-era architecture. In the evening the lake is the…
0.56 MILES
This lacklustre museum has a small collection of ethnic clothing, farming implements.and other hill-people objects, some inexplicably painted silver.