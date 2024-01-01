George Orwell is said to have lived at the comfy, two-storey police commissioner’s house, which is still used as such, so it’s not advisable to knock on the door. There is some debate as to whether Orwell, who was a junior officer of the Indian imperial police, had sufficient rank to have lived in what must have been a very grand house at the time.
Police Commissioner's House
Northern Myanmar
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.97 MILES
Around 450yd west of the central jetty is a stretch of relatively old wooden houses. Further inland is an area of tree-shaded footpaths and alleys that…
0.65 MILES
The 1928 DC’s House was actually completed just after George Orwell’s stay, but its unmistakable style would fit McGregor, the subject of Orwell's Burmese…
0.16 MILES
The George Orwell–era St Paul’s Anglican Church collapsed in 2007 and has been replaced by a new church part-sponsored by troops from the Princess of…
29.75 MILES
This eye-catching ornate pagoda lies in a rural mainland field, directly across the river from Shwe Baw Kyune and around 2 miles south of central Shwegu…
0.46 MILES
The half-timbered former British Club is now used as an association office and has been much rebuilt since George Orwell's time.
0.36 MILES
The 1924 Tennis Club dates from George Orwell's time.
Nearby Northern Myanmar attractions
0.16 MILES
The George Orwell–era St Paul’s Anglican Church collapsed in 2007 and has been replaced by a new church part-sponsored by troops from the Princess of…
0.36 MILES
The 1924 Tennis Club dates from George Orwell's time.
0.46 MILES
The half-timbered former British Club is now used as an association office and has been much rebuilt since George Orwell's time.
0.65 MILES
The 1928 DC’s House was actually completed just after George Orwell’s stay, but its unmistakable style would fit McGregor, the subject of Orwell's Burmese…
27.97 MILES
Around 450yd west of the central jetty is a stretch of relatively old wooden houses. Further inland is an area of tree-shaded footpaths and alleys that…
29.75 MILES
This eye-catching ornate pagoda lies in a rural mainland field, directly across the river from Shwe Baw Kyune and around 2 miles south of central Shwegu…