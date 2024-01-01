Former British Club

Northern Myanmar

The half-timbered former British Club is now used as an association office and has been much rebuilt since George Orwell's time.

  • Old Shwegu

    Old Shwegu

    27.86 MILES

    Around 450yd west of the central jetty is a stretch of relatively old wooden houses. Further inland is an area of tree-shaded footpaths and alleys that…

  • Police Commissioner's House

    Police Commissioner's House

    0.46 MILES

    George Orwell is said to have lived at the comfy, two-storey police commissioner’s house, which is still used as such, so it’s not advisable to knock on…

  • Former DC's House

    Former DC's House

    0.25 MILES

    The 1928 DC’s House was actually completed just after George Orwell’s stay, but its unmistakable style would fit McGregor, the subject of Orwell's Burmese…

  • St Paul’s Anglican Church

    St Paul’s Anglican Church

    0.32 MILES

    The George Orwell–era St Paul’s Anglican Church collapsed in 2007 and has been replaced by a new church part-sponsored by troops from the Princess of…

  • An Daw Paya

    An Daw Paya

    29.67 MILES

    This eye-catching ornate pagoda lies in a rural mainland field, directly across the river from Shwe Baw Kyune and around 2 miles south of central Shwegu…

  • Tennis Club

    Tennis Club

    0.1 MILES

    The 1924 Tennis Club dates from George Orwell's time.

