Stepping into the Hidden Oases

Day 1: Yangon – Pyay (-)Around 11:00 (time may vary depend on your hotel location), leave from your hotel in Yangon and own transfer to train station. The train will leave from Yangon train station around 13:00 and arrived Pyay around 21:30. Upon arrival at the Pyay train station, walk from the train station to the hotel (5 minutes’ walk) where we reserve a room for one night stay. O/N at Hotel 3D, StandardDay 2: Pyay – Yenangyaung (B,-,-)Breakfast at the hotel. Free day at your own leisure in the morning. Suggested to visit the lively market, visit Shwesandaw Pagoda where you get an impressive view for the city, Akouk Taung Pagoda or Sri Ksetra old city. At 13:00, the driver will pick you up from hotel for a private transfer to Yenangyaung about 5 hours’ drive. O/N at Lei Thar Gone Guesthouse, Superior RoomDay 3: Yenangyaung (B,-,-)Breakfast at the guesthouse and at 08:00, a 15-minute drive by motorbike and a 10 minute walk will take you to the water’s edge and the waiting boat. Climb aboard and join the boat with local fishermen fishing on the river. Ma Thu, our chef, will be happy to prepare a tasty dish with your catch for you (dinner not included). Free leisure in the afternoon. O/N at Lei Thar Gone Guesthouse.Day 4: Yenangyaung – Motorbike safari - Salay (B,L,D)Breakfast. Discover Authentic Myanmar on this adventurous excursion along the banks of the Irrawaddy to Salay. Your driver will collect you at the Guest House at 7:30am. In the small hamlet Phayar Gone. Fertile fields with laborers wearing khamauk, the typical conical bamboo hats, herds of goat and cattle, picturesque little roadside shops and impressive Banyan trees are all a part of the timeless scenery. After we drive about 15 minutes towards Sale and discover the three dozen temples; a few have unfortunately suffered the ravages of time. IThey are as intricate and beautiful as usually seen only in Bagan. Continue on motorbikes to Pakannge village, a small village with its interesting story from Bagan era. A picnic lunch in Pakannge village. You will experience local homestay at Magyikan village houses besides enjoying agricultural sceneries, observing local traditional activities and culture of the people of Magyikan and nearby villages. Dinner and O/N at the home stay. Day 5: Salay – private boat to Bagan (B,L,-)After breakfast, around 09:30, the guide will pick you up from Magyikan village and drive to Salay to visit the beautiful wood-carved monastery. From here, we start the walking about an hour to explore the old monastery, temple ruins, colonial buildings and we end the tour at Salay House where refreshment drinks will be served. At 11:00, transfer to the jetty where we take a private boat towards Bagan about 5 hours while we serve a packed lunch on board. On arrival, transfer to your hotel in Bagan.