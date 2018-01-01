Welcome to Pyay
Myanmar folk alternate the town’s pronunciation between ‘pyay’ and ‘pyi’. The Brits, apparently, couldn’t deal with the confusion and called it Prome. The current town site became an important trading centre during the Bagan era. The Mon controlled it when King Alaungpaya conquered it in 1754. Pyay boomed, along with the British Irrawaddy Flotilla Company in the 1890s. Today, it remains an important transit point for goods between northern and southern Myanmar. Soak up its lively atmosphere along the riverfront and at the roundabout, at the centre of which is a gilded equestrian statue of Aung San.
Stepping into the Hidden Oases
Day 1: Yangon – Pyay (-)Around 11:00 (time may vary depend on your hotel location), leave from your hotel in Yangon and own transfer to train station. The train will leave from Yangon train station around 13:00 and arrived Pyay around 21:30. Upon arrival at the Pyay train station, walk from the train station to the hotel (5 minutes’ walk) where we reserve a room for one night stay. O/N at Hotel 3D, StandardDay 2: Pyay – Yenangyaung (B,-,-)Breakfast at the hotel. Free day at your own leisure in the morning. Suggested to visit the lively market, visit Shwesandaw Pagoda where you get an impressive view for the city, Akouk Taung Pagoda or Sri Ksetra old city. At 13:00, the driver will pick you up from hotel for a private transfer to Yenangyaung about 5 hours’ drive. O/N at Lei Thar Gone Guesthouse, Superior RoomDay 3: Yenangyaung (B,-,-)Breakfast at the guesthouse and at 08:00, a 15-minute drive by motorbike and a 10 minute walk will take you to the water’s edge and the waiting boat. Climb aboard and join the boat with local fishermen fishing on the river. Ma Thu, our chef, will be happy to prepare a tasty dish with your catch for you (dinner not included). Free leisure in the afternoon. O/N at Lei Thar Gone Guesthouse.Day 4: Yenangyaung – Motorbike safari - Salay (B,L,D)Breakfast. Discover Authentic Myanmar on this adventurous excursion along the banks of the Irrawaddy to Salay. Your driver will collect you at the Guest House at 7:30am. In the small hamlet Phayar Gone. Fertile fields with laborers wearing khamauk, the typical conical bamboo hats, herds of goat and cattle, picturesque little roadside shops and impressive Banyan trees are all a part of the timeless scenery. After we drive about 15 minutes towards Sale and discover the three dozen temples; a few have unfortunately suffered the ravages of time. IThey are as intricate and beautiful as usually seen only in Bagan. Continue on motorbikes to Pakannge village, a small village with its interesting story from Bagan era. A picnic lunch in Pakannge village. You will experience local homestay at Magyikan village houses besides enjoying agricultural sceneries, observing local traditional activities and culture of the people of Magyikan and nearby villages. Dinner and O/N at the home stay. Day 5: Salay – private boat to Bagan (B,L,-)After breakfast, around 09:30, the guide will pick you up from Magyikan village and drive to Salay to visit the beautiful wood-carved monastery. From here, we start the walking about an hour to explore the old monastery, temple ruins, colonial buildings and we end the tour at Salay House where refreshment drinks will be served. At 11:00, transfer to the jetty where we take a private boat towards Bagan about 5 hours while we serve a packed lunch on board. On arrival, transfer to your hotel in Bagan.
Along the banks of Ayarwaddy
Day 1: Arrive YangonBegin your Myanmar tour by visiting the Kyaukhtatgyi Pagoda, Enjoy the Parade of Lights at Shwedagon Pagoda where sun light reflects from the stupa which has more than 60 tons of gold leaf. Overnight in Yangon.Day 2: Yangon – Pyay By Train (B, - , -)After breakfast, visit the gilded Sule Pagoda. Continue with a short stroll around Chinatown and then transfer to the railway station. This afternoon, board a train at Yangon Railways station for your trip to Pyay. Day 3: Pyay ( B, - , - )Visit Pyay jetty’s vibrant market. Visit the ancient ruins of Thayeikhittaya or Sriketra. End your day with a walk along Strand Road by the Bank of Irrawaddy River and a visit to the night market.Day 4: Pyay – Magway (Magwe) (B, - , -)Drive to Magway (200 km/ 4 hours drive), passing the fields and the small towns of Aung Lan, TaungDwinGyi. Trip to 2000 year old city of Beikthano, From here continue on to the Magway Division. Day 5: Magway – Pwint Phyu – Minbu – Magway (B, - , -)After breakfast at the hotel, begin a drive to the Kyaung Taw Yar Pagoda, Continue to visit Nagar Pwet Taung (Dragon Lake), an unusual pool of bubbling mud with a nearby temple and Pagoda in the Min Bu Township.Day 6: Magway – Bagan (B, - , - )Upon arrival in Bagan, check in your Hotel. This evening, board a local boat for a relaxing cruise down the Irrawaddy River. Observe the lifestyle of the fishermen and riverside villagers and enjoy a unique perspective of Bagan’s temples. Day 7: Bagan (B, - , -)Your journey begins with a visit to the golden stupa of Shwezigon Pagoda then, visit the cave temple, Wetkyi-In Gubyaukgyi, From here, travel by horse cart for a tour of temples Thatbyinnyu, Dhammayangyi, and Sulamuni. Day 8: Bagan – Mandalay (B, -, -)Travel to Ngat Pyit Taung Monastery. A village of Minnanthu to explore Payathonzu Temple, Lemyentha Temple and Nandamannya Temple. Late this afternoon, transfer to the Nyaung Oo airport for the flight to Mandalay.Day 9: Mandalay – Mingun – Mandalay (B, L, -)Travel to the Mandalay jetty and board a private boat for a relaxing cruise down the Irrawaddy River to Mingun. Notice the 90 ton Mingu Bell which was dedicated for the unfinished Pathodawgyi, assumed to be the largest ringing bell which is sound. Return to Mandalay by boat and enjoy lunch on board. Visit Mahamuni Pagoda and Kuthodaw Pagoda, which is considered “The World’s Largest Book”. 729 marble stone slabs of Buddhist scriptures are kept in this pagoda. Head to the top of Mandalay Hill to watch the sunset, if you wish. Day 10: Mandalay – Departure (B, -, -)Today is at your leisure until transferring to the Mandalay international airport for your onward flight.