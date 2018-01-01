Welcome to Bago
Until then, the great density of blissed-out buddhas and treasure-filled temples makes Bago (ပဲခူး; formerly known as Pegu) an appealing and simple day trip from Yangon, or the ideal first stop when you leave the city behind.
Top experiences in Bago
Bago activities
Private: Legendary Golden Rock Pagoda Trip from Yangon
Our driver and guide will pick you up from your hotel around 6am in Yangon downtown and head to Kyaiktiyo Pagoda -The Golden Rock located in Kyaikhto Township and it will take approximately 3.5 hours by car drive through towns and some pay roads. When we arrive at the bottom of the mountain, we will transfer to an open trucks which will take about 45 minutes up to the hill. Pilgrims come here from far and wide to worship and add gold leaf to the rock, which seems to defy gravity by delicately balancing on the edge of the 1100 metre high mountain. Enjoy the panoramic 360 degree views of the surrounding Mon State Mountains from the summit and take some wonderful photos. Please note that proper dress is requires, no knees or shoulders showing. You can cross over a small bridge and stick the gold leaves on the Golden Rock, but only male is allowed. Female are not allowed to participate in this form of veneration.Visitors can go for an hour trekking to crow mouth, Kyee Kan Mouth along the natural road. If you could throw a coin into the mouth you will be granted a wish. Many local shops selling religious paraphernalia and one can also find many eateries and gift shops. In the afternoon, you will head back to the ground of the mountain and passing by Wor, Bago, Hlegu, Phaya Gyi and Phaya Lay Townships located on the roadside. We will stop at a local restaurant for a tea or coffee before head back to Yangon. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely after an amazing trip to Kyaiktiyo Pagoda.
Overnight Golden Rock and Bago Tour from Yangon
Day 1 Yangon – Bago – Golden Rock (L)Pickup from your hotel at Yangon or meet at Yangon International Airport with our local experience guide. Drive to Bago, formerly known as Hanthawaddy of Mon Kingdom in 15th century. Then will drop in the highlights of Bago such as the Kyakhat Wine Monastery, the Shwemawdaw Pagoda, the huge Reclining Buddha of Shwethelyaung, the four Giant Buddha images of Kyaikpun Pagoda and the excavation site and restoration work of Kanbawzathadi, the palace of famous King Bayinnaung. Have lunch at local restaurant. Then continue driving directly to Kyaik Hti Yoe, a Golden Rock Pagoda, from the Kinpun base camp to the pagoda at about 3pm. On arriving on the platform of the Pagoda, walk and visit around pagoda. After visiting around the Pagoda, check in hotel and free at leisure.Overnight: Kyaikhto Hotel or similarDay 2 Golden Rock – Yangon (B)In the early morning, you can offer alms to Golden Rock. After having breakfast at the hotel, enjoy leisure time and check out of your hotel at 7am. Then drive directly to Yangon and arrive at your Yangon hotel in the afternoon.
Small-Group: Kyaiktiyo Pagoda and Bago from Yangon with Lunch
Your guide will meet you at your hotel and drive to Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, about three and half hours. Located in Kyaikhto Township, Mon State and situated on the top of the rocky mountain, 1100 meters above the sea level. It was also known as Golden Rock Pagoda among the travelers. People believed the Hermit enshrines Buddha’s hair relics in the 18 ft high pagoda situated on the top of 50 ft circumference stone re-sample of his head from 2500 years ago. On the way to Kyaikhto, you can see the crop plantations, paddy fields, beautiful scenery of countryside and lives of people who live in small towns along the roadside. When your coach arrives at Kimpun based camp, transfer to an open truck to Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda about one 45minutes. You can observe the natural scenery of forests and mountains on the way. Exploring around the platform of Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, it offers you a magnificent view of nature. Feel the culture of Buddhist, fresh & pleasant moments in your body & soul. You can find many stalls such as regional handicrafts and souvenir shop, traditional medicines such as horns, bones, essence of medicinal wild creatures and plants, food houses. After lunch, you guide will lead you to an open truck back to the based camp to drive to Bago, about one hour. It was a royal palace of Mon and Myanmar Kings in 15th century and also known as Hantharwaddy Kingdom under the Mon. So there was not only a lot of interesting pagodas but there was also an old Kanbawzathardi Palace built in AD 1567. There was a lot of ancient pagodas and your guide will lead you to the most interesting places such as Shwetharlyaung Pagoda that was the most beautiful reclining Buddha image in Myanmar and it is 55 meters length and 52 meters height built in AD994. Kyaikpun Pagoda which was four gigantic Buddha images seating back to back and face the four cardinal points of the compass. Shwemawdaw Pagoda built and worshiped by ancient Mon people and Snake Monastery. Then, back to Yangon about two hour drive and return to your lodging hotel in Yangon.
Bago Full-Day Tour from Yangon
Our driver will pick you up from your hotel at Yangon and drive to Bago, formerly known as Hanthawaddy of Mon Kingdom in 15th century. On the way, stop at Htaukkyant busy local and Htaukkyant War Monastery. Upon arrival at Bago, your guide will bring your to some notable landmarks and attractions such as Kyakhat Wine Monastery, the largest reclining Buddha of Shwe Tha Lyaung located in the west of Bago, Hinthagon Pagoda which was built on a hillock by the great Hermit U Khanti in AD 1924, the huge reclining Buddha of Sein Tha Lyaung and the four Giant Buddha images of Kyaikpun Pagoda built by King Dhammaceti in AD 1475. We will stop for lunch at local restaurant. Then, continue to the Shwemawdaw Pagoda, one of the most venerated pagodas in Myanmar with 375 feet height and the excavation site and restoration work of Kanbawzathadi, the palace of famous King Bayint Naung. Kanbawzathadi Palace site includes Bumble Bee Throne Hall (believed that this throne room was used as the King’s sleeping room), Royal Audience Hall located at the center of city wall, Teak-post Museum which displayed teak-posts found from Kanbawzathadi palace site excavation and Hanthawaddy Archaeological Museum with octagonal shape, about 300 artifacts are displayed. After the tour, our driver will transfer you back to Yangon hotel safely.
Private Cultural Day Trip to Bago from Yangon
Our driver and guide will pick you up from your hotel at 7am in Yangon downtown and head to Mon Ancient Kingdom, also called Hanthawaddy Kingdom. It was a royal palace of Mon people, who were powerful in Myanmar from the 9th century to the 1th and from the 13th to the 16th century. It will take approximately 2 hours drive by car from Yangon.On the way to Bago, we will stop at Shwe Nyaung Pin Nat Shrine, where local people stop here for a while to pay homage to the Nats to protect them from any dangers on their journeys. Visit Htauk Kyant bustling local market. From here, we proceed to Shwethalyaung Buddha to see a magnificent reclining Buddha built in about AD 994 and has 55m in length and 52m in height. Then, we visit to Kyakhatwine Monastery to observe the offering meals to a thousand of monks.Next, be amazed with the Shwemawdaw Pagoda – Myanmar’s tallest stupa built and worshiped by ancient Mon people and head to Kanbawzathardi Palace which was reconstructed the palace of King Bayinnaung. Explore Kyaikpun Pagoda consists of four 27m (100ft) high sitting Buddha placed face-to-face around huge, square pillar, depicting the four Buddha namely Gotama, Kakkusana, Konagamana and Kassapa. Legend tells that four Mon sisters were connected with the construction of the Buddha; it was said that if any of them should marry, one of the Buddhas would collapse. In the late afternoon, we will head back to Yangon and make a stop at the front of Htauk Kyant Common Wealth War Cemetery that buried 27,000 allied soldiers died during World War II.
Day return tour to Bago from Yangon
Your full day tour will start with pick up from your hotel at Yangon, 8am. Drive to Bago (driving hour 1:30). You will arrive at Bago, visit to the last capital of Mon Kingdom with famous Shwe Maw Daw Pagoda, Hinthagon pagoda (the birth place for Bago) Kyaikkhat Wyne monastery. After lunch at the local restaurant, visit to Kanbawzathardi Palace complex. You can also visit Bago local Market, Shwetharhlaung pagoda (a huge reclining Buddha image) and Kyaik Pon pagoda with four sitting Buddha Images. Late afternoon, drive back to Yangon. Before you enter Yangon, you can visit Htaukkyant War Cemetery with 27000 graveyards, they died for all free man during World War II. After that you will transfer back to hotel.