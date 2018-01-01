Small-Group: Kyaiktiyo Pagoda and Bago from Yangon with Lunch

Your guide will meet you at your hotel and drive to Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, about three and half hours. Located in Kyaikhto Township, Mon State and situated on the top of the rocky mountain, 1100 meters above the sea level. It was also known as Golden Rock Pagoda among the travelers. People believed the Hermit enshrines Buddha’s hair relics in the 18 ft high pagoda situated on the top of 50 ft circumference stone re-sample of his head from 2500 years ago. On the way to Kyaikhto, you can see the crop plantations, paddy fields, beautiful scenery of countryside and lives of people who live in small towns along the roadside. When your coach arrives at Kimpun based camp, transfer to an open truck to Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda about one 45minutes. You can observe the natural scenery of forests and mountains on the way. Exploring around the platform of Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda, it offers you a magnificent view of nature. Feel the culture of Buddhist, fresh & pleasant moments in your body & soul. You can find many stalls such as regional handicrafts and souvenir shop, traditional medicines such as horns, bones, essence of medicinal wild creatures and plants, food houses. After lunch, you guide will lead you to an open truck back to the based camp to drive to Bago, about one hour. It was a royal palace of Mon and Myanmar Kings in 15th century and also known as Hantharwaddy Kingdom under the Mon. So there was not only a lot of interesting pagodas but there was also an old Kanbawzathardi Palace built in AD 1567. There was a lot of ancient pagodas and your guide will lead you to the most interesting places such as Shwetharlyaung Pagoda that was the most beautiful reclining Buddha image in Myanmar and it is 55 meters length and 52 meters height built in AD994. Kyaikpun Pagoda which was four gigantic Buddha images seating back to back and face the four cardinal points of the compass. Shwemawdaw Pagoda built and worshiped by ancient Mon people and Snake Monastery. Then, back to Yangon about two hour drive and return to your lodging hotel in Yangon.