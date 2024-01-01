The erstwhile summer palace of the Portuguese governor sits in eerie silence yards from a deserted beach. Built in 1765, it's now a rapidly disintegrating ruin. At your own risk, you can walk around its once grand rooms and imagine past glories. There are superb views from the balconies.
Palacio de Verão do Governador
Northern Mozambique
3.44 MILES
This imposing terracotta edifice – the former governor’s residence and now a museum – dates from 1610. The interior hosts the recently refurbished Museu…
3.35 MILES
The island’s northern end is dominated by the massive Fort of São Sebastião – the oldest complete fort still standing in sub-Saharan Africa and, arguably,…
6.1 MILES
This tiny island (known locally as Watólofu) is about 5km east of Mozambique Island. It has a lighthouse that was built during the 1870s, and is today run…
Chapel of Nossa Senhora de Baluarte
3.36 MILES
In the shadow of the São Sebastião fort on the island’s northern tip is the Chapel of Nossa Senhora de Baluarte, built in 1522 and considered to be the…
Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Remedios
0.26 MILES
This isolated church, tucked behind the mangroves close to the shore, retains a rare beauty enhanced by both its age and its setting. Built on the orders…
7.37 MILES
About 2km south of Goa Island is Sena Island. It takes its name from its location along the old sea route aiming towards the trading centre of Sena, on…
3.56 MILES
Looking like a cross between Shakespeare and Cervantes, this statue of Portuguese poet Luís de Camões stands sentinel over a small triangular park by the…
3.46 MILES
With a distinctive white facade, this church is best viewed while sitting at a table in the Café-Bar Áncora d’Ouro opposite. The original church was…
