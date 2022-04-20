The beach is big and rarely busy. While frequently rough waves make swimming inadvisable, its position beneath dramatic cliffs – as well as its…
Sidi Ifni
Only returned to Morocco by the Spanish in 1969, Sidi Ifni retains an atmospheric Iberian flair, and the faded art-deco buildings are a haunting reminder of colonial ambitions. At the heart of what was the Spanish Sahara, Ifni was once a base for trafficking of enslaved people and later a large exporter of fish to the Spanish mainland.
Today, the locals have painted the town blue and white, they support Spanish football teams, take siestas and are more likely to greet travelers with hola than bonjour. You might hear Spanish beats blaring from a cafe, and the expats and local cafe crowd are laid-back even by Moroccan standards. Equally easygoing are visiting surfers, seeking out excellent Atlantic waves on nearby beaches.
- BBeach
The beach is big and rarely busy. While frequently rough waves make swimming inadvisable, its position beneath dramatic cliffs – as well as its…
- TTown Hall
One of Sidi Ifni's finest Spanish-era buildings, the stately hôtel de ville stands in a garden of cactus and plumbago, facing Place Hassan II. It's washed…
- RRoyal Palace
Trimmed by palm trees, this imposing building is adjacent to the relaxed Place Hassan II (formerly Plaza de España). This building in particular, with its…
- FFormer Spanish Consulate
One of Spanish Sidi Ifni's most attractive art-deco buildings, with a notable front porch ideal for the partaking of consular libations. Wonderfully tall…
- LLighthouse
Essential for Sidi Ifni's marine commerce when the heavy fog inevitably rolls in from the Atlantic, this Spanish-era lighthouse has an interesting mosaic…
- SShip House
Looking out over the beach, this cliff-top building shaped like the bow of a ship was originally the Spanish Naval Secretariat. It's not open to the…
- CCine Avenida
Interesting art-deco building that was a cinema during Spanish days and is now occasionally used for concerts and art installations. The font of the…
- TTwist Club
A poignant sign is the only evidence that this nightclub was once the place to be. There's nothing to see here these days, except images in your mind's…
- LLaw Courts (Former Church)
This Spanish-era church displays a few Moorish design influences and is now used as law courts. It's closed to the public, but the curious might be able…
