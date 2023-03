Geologists claim that tracks imprinted in exposed rock in the village of Tabalout are in fact footprints of the Megalosauripus from the Middle to Upper Jurassic period, about 160 million years old. Look for a walled area just off the left side of the road; if the gate is locked, ask at the house just down the hill for the key.

Tabalout is about 7km east of Imi n'Ifri, on the road to Aït Blel.