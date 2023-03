Pottery sits on display along sunny roadsides all the way through Boughlou, whose craftsmen are known in this region for their work. Visit to buy straight from the source, or just to admire the craftsmen at work over a pottery wheel.

Look for a turn beside the Espace du Kasbah Cafe on the southeast side of Demnate, from which Boughlou is 4km along a reasonably good paved road.