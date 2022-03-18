Getty Images/iStockphoto

Petrovac

The Romans had the right idea, building their summer villas on this lovely bay. If only the new crop of developers had a scrap of their classic good taste. Still, once you get down to the pretty beachside promenade where lush Mediterranean plants perfume the air and a 16th-century Venetian fortress guards a tiny stone harbour, the aberrations up the hill are barely visible. This is one of the best places on the coast for families: the accommodation is reasonably priced, the water is clear and kids roam the esplanade at night with impunity.

Petrovac (Петровац) enjoyed a few minutes of Hollywood fame in 2006 when the town was billed as the location for the Casino Royale in the James Bond film of the same name. Tourists and developers arrived in droves; many of them still haven't discovered that all 'Petrovac' scenes were actually filmed in the Czech Republic.

Explore Petrovac

  • K

    Kastio

    Clamber up the steps of this small Venetian fortress for photogenic views of the beach and the dramatic diagonal stratification of the limestone cliffs…

  • S

    Sveta Nedjelja Island

    The small church on this islet is said to have been built in gratitude by a Greek sailor who was shipwrecked here. The current church replaces one…

  • K

    Katič Island

    One of two islets directly in front of the town beach, Katič can be visited via kayak or by hopping aboard a tourist boat; have a word to any of the chaps…

  • R

    Roman Mosaics

    Apart from the beaches, Petrovac’s most interesting attraction is also its least heralded. In 1902, the foundations of a Roman building complete with…

  • E

    Elijah’s Church

    Dedicated to the Old Testament prophet Elijah, this Orthodox church dates from the 14th or 15th century. It's often open, revealing some beautiful old…

  • R

    Red Commune Memorial House

    Petrovac became the first communist-run municipality in the Adriatic following an electoral victory in 1919. That auspicious event is celebrated in the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Petrovac.

  • See

    Kastio

    Clamber up the steps of this small Venetian fortress for photogenic views of the beach and the dramatic diagonal stratification of the limestone cliffs…

  • See

    Sveta Nedjelja Island

    The small church on this islet is said to have been built in gratitude by a Greek sailor who was shipwrecked here. The current church replaces one…

  • See

    Katič Island

    One of two islets directly in front of the town beach, Katič can be visited via kayak or by hopping aboard a tourist boat; have a word to any of the chaps…

  • See

    Roman Mosaics

    Apart from the beaches, Petrovac’s most interesting attraction is also its least heralded. In 1902, the foundations of a Roman building complete with…

  • See

    Elijah’s Church

    Dedicated to the Old Testament prophet Elijah, this Orthodox church dates from the 14th or 15th century. It's often open, revealing some beautiful old…

  • See

    Red Commune Memorial House

    Petrovac became the first communist-run municipality in the Adriatic following an electoral victory in 1919. That auspicious event is celebrated in the…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Petrovac

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.